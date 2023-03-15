Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.99. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waterdrop by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waterdrop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.