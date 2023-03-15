Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waterdrop Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.99. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.36.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
