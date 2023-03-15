Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down to $43.03

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.03, but opened at $38.51. Webster Financial shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 932,067 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

