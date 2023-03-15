Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.55.

Shares of ACN opened at $252.48 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.84. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

