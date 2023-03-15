Wedbush Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.96.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

DRI stock opened at $147.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

