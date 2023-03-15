Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Shares of ROKU opened at $61.71 on Monday. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

