Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $49.34

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.34, but opened at $12.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 12,740,970 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 14.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

