Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $49.34

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.34, but opened at $12.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 12,740,970 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 14.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

