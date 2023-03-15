Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,644,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,707 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $46,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

