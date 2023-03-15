Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $324.32

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.32 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.49). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.54), with a volume of 382,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £259.04 million, a P/E ratio of 547.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

