Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Purchases $520,501.00 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $98.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90.
Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
