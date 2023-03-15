Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Purchases $520,501.00 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $98.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

