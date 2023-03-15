Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 53,108 shares changing hands.
Wolverine Resources Stock Down 20.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Wolverine Resources Company Profile
Wolverine Resources Corp. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals. It focuses on the exploration and development of base and precious metal properties. The firm holds interest in the Cache River property, which is located in the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.
