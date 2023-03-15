XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.23

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.23 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 16.06 ($0.20). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 953,960 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get XLMedia alerts:

XLMedia Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £42.63 million, a P/E ratio of 812.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.23.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.