Yiren Digital (YRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
YRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
