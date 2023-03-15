Yiren Digital (YRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

