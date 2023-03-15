YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $956.07

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 956.07 ($11.65) and traded as low as GBX 924 ($11.26). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 930 ($11.33), with a volume of 356,547 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.63) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.99) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 963.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 956.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,642.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

