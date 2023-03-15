Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Reduced by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Stock Up 2.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

