Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $799 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Zhihu has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zhihu by 5,480.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $2,624,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zhihu by 66.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 734,997 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

