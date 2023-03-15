ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $22.30. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 5,680,350 shares changing hands.

The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.17 earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $6.40 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 111.21%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 10.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

