ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Financial Survey

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Rating) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZipLink and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ZipLink alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paya $282.74 million 4.55 -$810,000.00 $0.06 162.36

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paya.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 10 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZipLink and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Paya has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than ZipLink.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ZipLink has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Paya 2.92% 14.62% 5.43%

Summary

Paya beats ZipLink on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

(Get Rating)

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

About Paya

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for ZipLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.