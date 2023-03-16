13,254 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 739,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 520,796 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 519,991 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 506,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,622,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.