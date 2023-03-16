13,254 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 739,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 520,796 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 519,991 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 506,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,622,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

