230 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

