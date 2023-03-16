2,813 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,813 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group Price Performance

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $91.73 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

