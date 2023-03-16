3,809 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

LYB opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

