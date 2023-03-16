4,106 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,992.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

