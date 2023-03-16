4,143 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,262,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,542,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

