873 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $370.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.22 and its 200-day moving average is $363.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

