87,674 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

