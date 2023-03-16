Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.