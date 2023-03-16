Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.