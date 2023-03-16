AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

