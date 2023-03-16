Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

