Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $66,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.