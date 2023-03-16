Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

