Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,744.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

