Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,058.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 111,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.7% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,826.0% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,942.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,583,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,753 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

