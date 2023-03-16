Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

