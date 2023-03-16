Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.5% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,431,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,513,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,436,545,000 after purchasing an additional 447,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 46,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.