Ambassador Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.27 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $108.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

