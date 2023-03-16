Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

