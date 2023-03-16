Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,549 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 352.4% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 737,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

