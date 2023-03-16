Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

