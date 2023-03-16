Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

