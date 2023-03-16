Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $298.52.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

