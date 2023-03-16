Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,493 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

