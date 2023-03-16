Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 13,569 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

