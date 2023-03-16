Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $127.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

