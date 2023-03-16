Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 182.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $227.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.92. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $522.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

