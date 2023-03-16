Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.52 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

