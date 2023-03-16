Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

