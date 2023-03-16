Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IWO stock opened at $218.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

