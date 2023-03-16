Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.