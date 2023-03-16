Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

